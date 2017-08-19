2 Groups of Burglars Targeting Carmel Valley Homes

Two groups of suspects have burglarized at least four homes. NBC 7's Alex Presha reports.

Two groups of robbers are targeting houses in Carmel Valley, and police are hoping surveillance video will lead to a tip that will put the thieves behind bars.

The first group of thieves targeted a home on August 1, off of Harwick Lane. The San Diego Police Department told NBC 7 a female driver walked up to the front door and knocked. No one was home so two others got out of the car, walked around through a side gate, broke a bathroom window and ransacked the home for about 30 minutes before tripping an upstairs motion detector.

The other thieves struck on Greenwillow Lane on Tuesday. SDPD Sgt. Scott Bartolomei explained what happened to NBC 7.

"It's the first time I've heard of this MO. They actually came out as salesmen, well-dressed," he said. "The male that approached the door, he was well dressed. He had a lantern as if he was part of a company."

Once the burglar realized no one was home, he and two others returned and robbed the house.

This house belongs to Dr. Anil Keswani, who was away visiting his dying father.

"The next thing I know I'm getting a phone call from one of our neighbors saying that there appeared to be two men carrying a very heavy box out of your house," Keswani said.

Among the valuables stolen was a safe with passports and jewelry, including the engagement ring of Keswani's grandmother.

Sgt. Bartolomei said they were able to get a good look at the thieves because of a series of surveillance cameras around Keswani's house.

Saturday night, the neighborhood was quiet, but residents are still on edge.

"You've got to keep your windows and your doors locked, especially your side doors and your windows. Don't leave them open," said neighbor David Kurtenbach. "We all get up and work hard and I'm not going to let anybody come in and take what I work for."

Sgt. Bartolomei's advice: If it looks suspicious to you, call the police.

Police tell NBC 7 the Greenwillow Lane group was driving a new white Honda.

If you have any information, you are asked to call SDPD at (619)531-2000.