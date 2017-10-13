Brush Fire Sparks at Camp Pendleton Base

A vegetation fire sparked on Camp Pendleton Friday afternoon in the center of base, according to the North County Fire Protection District.

The fire began around 4:15 p.m. on the 20200 block of Vandegrift Boulevard near Harbor Drive.

The fire is only impacting some traffic on the base. At this time, there are no evacuations.

Fire officials said the fire does not pose a threat to Fallbrook.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.