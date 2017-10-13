Brush Fire Sparks at Camp Pendleton Base - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Brush Fire Sparks at Camp Pendleton Base

By Jaspreet Kaur

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Brush Fire Sparks at Camp Pendleton Base

    A vegetation fire sparked on Camp Pendleton Friday afternoon in the center of base, according to the North County Fire Protection District.

    The fire began around 4:15 p.m.  on the 20200 block of Vandegrift Boulevard near Harbor Drive. 

    The fire is only impacting some traffic on the base. At this time, there are no evacuations.

    Fire officials said the fire does not pose a threat to Fallbrook.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Published 38 minutes ago | Updated 36 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices