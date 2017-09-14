Brush Fire Reported in Canyon in Bonita

Crews were attempting to make access to a brush fire in a canyon in Bonita Thursday night.

The fire appeared to be about half an acre, burning with light flash fuel, according to the Bonita Fire Department.

Fire officials said the fire was deep in the canyon area with homes nearby.

At this time, no evacuations have been ordered.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.