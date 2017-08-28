Brush Fire Reported at Mt. Palomar

Crews were on scene for a brush fire burning in the Mt. Palomar area of San Diego Monday afternoon.

The fire sparked at 3:13 p.m. at South Grade Roae near East Grade Road, according to Cal Fire officials.

It has burned a half an acre on a ridge. Cal Fire officials said there is heavy fuel in the area for the fire to spread.



No other information was available.

