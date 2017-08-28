Brush Fire Reported at Mt. Palomar - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Brush Fire Reported at Mt. Palomar

By Jaspreet Kaur

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Brush Fire Reported at Mt. Palomar
    NBC 7 San Diego

    Crews were on scene for a brush fire burning in the Mt. Palomar area of San Diego Monday afternoon.

    The fire sparked at 3:13 p.m. at South Grade Roae near East Grade Road, according to Cal Fire officials.

    It has burned a half an acre on a ridge. Cal Fire officials said there is heavy fuel in the area for the fire to spread.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Published 49 minutes ago | Updated 28 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices