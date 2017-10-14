Crews Battle 'Green Fire' at Cuyamaca Rancho State Park

A brush fire sparked Saturday near a campground at Cuyamaca Rancho State Park east of San Diego County amid warm, dry and windy conditions.

The blaze began around 1:30 p.m. near Green Valley Road off Highway 79, near the Green Valley Area Campground. Cuyamaca Rancho State Park is located about 45 miles east of downtown San Diego.

Cal Fire officials said at least 5 acres were burning at a moderate rate. The winds were gusting at speeds of up to 30 mph, so officials braced for the fire to spread. The temperature was in the high-80s in Descanso, where the park is located, when the fire sparked.

Cal Fire and U.S. Forest Service crews are working together to tackle the fire, dubbed the Green Fire. More aircraft have been requested as officials move into extended attack mode.

