Firefighters battled a brush fire that threatened a structure in Chula Vista Friday.

Chula Vista fire and police were called to National City Boulevard just after 5:30 a.m. with the report of a brush fire.

Officials said the fire was moving at a slow rate in medium to heavy brush.

The location is just east of Interstate 5 and south of Division Street.

No other information was available.

Check back for updates on this breaking news.