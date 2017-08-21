200-Acre Campo Brush Fire Prompts Evacuations, Road Closures

A growing brush fire burning in Campo has prompted nearby evacuations as the flames threaten structures.

The fire, dubbed the Eclipse Fire because of the day it happened, broke out Monday around 2 p.m. near Royal Willie Road and La Posta Road.

At first, Cal Fire officials reported the fire at half an acre burning in light flash fuel, spreading slowly.

However, within an hour, the flames had begun to spread. Shortly before 4 p.m., Cal Fire officials said the flames were threatening structures. The fire is zero percent contained and is moving at a moderate rate of spread in 98 degrees weather and 18 percent humidity.

The fire is threatening the Campo Indian Reservation, authorities said.



Officials are evacuating the Mountain Warfare Training Camp Michael Monsoor in Campo, according to Cal Fire spokesman Isaac Sanchez.

Evacuees can go to Mountain Empire High School, located at 3305 Buckman Springs Rd, Pine Valley, CA 91962.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) officials are issuing a soft closure at State Route 94 at La Posta Road.

No other information was available.

