A vegetation fire has burned two acres in the Otay mountain area of San Diego County.

Cal Fire San Diego said the fire was moving at a slow rate.

Cal Fire and Monte Vista firefighters were called to a brush fire near Donovan State Prison and the Bailey Detention Center on Alta Road in Otay Mesa.

The fire was reported at 9:35 a.m. Friday.

