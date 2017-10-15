Brush Fire Breaks Out Near Barona Casino

A Cal Fire crew member in the area of San Marcos on April 18, 2016.

Reinforcements for a small brush fire near near Barona Casino's golf course have been canceled, Cal Fire crews reported.

The flames broke out around 2 p.m. Sunday near the golf course, located at 1932 Barona Road. There is no word on any evacuations at this time.

Crews were being diverted from the Wilson Fire to this fire, but the extra help was canceled. One engine and one chopper is responding.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.