Brother Wants Justice for Paradise Hills Hit-and-Run Victim

A Paradise Hills man is asking for the public's help to find the person suspected of hitting and killing his brother Thursday morning.

The suspect vehicle involved in the deadly crash was recovered but police are still looking for the person behind the wheel at the time.

San Diego Police (SDPD) said the collision happened around 7 a.m. in the 5900 block of Albemarle Street.

Jose Padron, 49, was getting am umbrella out of his car when a hit-and-run suspect traveling eastbound on Albemarle Street lost control and crossed over a center median. The driver sideswiped a parked car, then struck the victim's parked car and the victim.

Police said Padron was carried 30 to 40 feet down the road on top of the suspect's vehicle before rolling off of the hood.

Thursday night, NBC 7 spoke to the victim's brother, Oscar Padron who said the father of a young son and husband was a kind soul, deeply devoted to family.

Oscar Padron told NBC 7, Padron had been retrieving the umbrella so that his wife wouldn't have to walk to her car in the rain.

"It's still shocking, like a dream. It happened, we have to cope with it right now,” Padron said.

He said he owned an auto shop with his brother and also lived with him, adding that he was there when his brother was killed.

"When he was hit, I ran out there. I said my last good-byes to him. I hugged him. I kissed him,” he said.

The driver stopped for only a few seconds after the class and then fled.

Neighbors told NBC 7, the incident has them outraged.

"It's like so surreal, like something you would see in a movie. Like who doesn't stop after they hit someone,” family friend Lauren Marcial said.

Neighter question how distracted the driver was that he crossed the center line and hit Padron.

“What was he doing on the other side of the road? Drunk? Drugs? Texting?, family friend Carol Feinberg said.

The video of the suspect car was captured on a neighbor's security camera a couple hundred yards from the collision occurred.

“Right now the best thing to do is turn yourself in," said Oscar Padron. "And the main question is, why? And why was he on the other side of the road."

The Padron family said they want answers, and the person responsible to be brought to justice.

Neighbors could not identify the driver, but said they believe the suspect lives somewhere in the Paradise Hills Neighborhood.

An online fundraiser was started to help Padron's family.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.