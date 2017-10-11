Broken Gas Line Downtown Closes Intersection

Trolley service is back up and running following the gas leak reported at 11 p.m.

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

Gas Leak at 6th and C Streets

UP NEXT

A broken gas line has forced the closure of a downtown intersection.

According to San Diego Police (SDPD) the intersection at Broadway Avenue and Sixth Avenue is closed as workers repair the line, which is located underneath a high-rise building.

The trolley is running in the area.



The gas line broke about 11 p.m. Tuesday.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.