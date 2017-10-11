Broken Gas Line Downtown Closes Intersection - NBC 7 San Diego
Broken Gas Line Downtown Closes Intersection

By NBC 7 Staff

    Trolley service is back up and running following the gas leak reported at 11 p.m.

    (Published 17 minutes ago)

    A broken gas line has forced the closure of a downtown intersection. 

    According to San Diego Police (SDPD) the intersection at Broadway Avenue and Sixth Avenue is closed as workers repair the line, which is located underneath a high-rise building. 

    The trolley is running in the area. 

    The gas line broke about 11 p.m. Tuesday. 

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

