Broadway San Diego has announced their 2017- 2018 season line up, including 'Phantom of the Opera', 'Hamilton' and 'On Your Feet!'.

From the smash Broadway hit 'Hamilton' to a beloved musical about the French revolution, some of Broadway's most popular shows will make their way to San Diego this coming season.

The following touring productions will stop in San Diego as part of the 2017 - 2018 season...

Sept. 5 - 10, 2017: An American in Paris

Sept. 19 - 24, 2017: Disney's The Little Mermaid

Nov. 24 - 26, 2017: Rodger's & Hammerstein's Cinderella (not part of season pass)

Dec. 26 - 31, 2017: Motown The Musical (not part of season pass)

Jan. 3 - 28, 2018: Hamilton, An American Musical

Feb. 9 - 11, 2018: Dirty Dancing (not part of season pass)

March 2 - 4, 2018: STOMP (at the Balboa Theatre)

March 27 - April 1, 2018: Love Never Dies

May 29 - June 3, 2018: Les Miserables (not part of season pass)

June 12 - 17, 2018: School of Rock

June 26 to July 1, 2018: Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I

July 31 - Aug. 5, 2018: On Your Feet!

Aug. 23 - Sept. 2, 2018: The Phantom of the Opera

The packed season includes several shows still playing on The Great White Way, including 'School of Rock', 'Hamilton' and 'The Phantom of the Opera'.

Six of the touring shows are also original musicals, like 'An American in Paris', 'Hamilton' and 'Love Never Dies'.

Six of the touring productions are returning to San Diego - including the beloved Andrew Lloyd Webber musical 'Phantom of the Opera'. Three of Webber's musicals will stop in San Diego during the upcoming season - 'Phantom of the Opera', 'School of Rock' and 'Love Never Dies'.

And finally, with this announcement, San Diegans know when to plan ahead if they want to see 'Hamilton': early 2018.

Individual tickets have not gone on sale for the 2017 - 2018 season yet. The only way to guaruntee tickets to crowd favorites like 'Hamilton' is by becoming a season ticket subscriber.

If you're looking to plan ahead this year, check out a round-up of some San Diego theater highlights in 2017.