'Hamilton', 'Les Miserables' and More: Broadway San Diego Announces 2017-2018 Season | NBC 7 San Diego
NBC_OTS_SD

'Hamilton', 'Les Miserables' and More: Broadway San Diego Announces 2017-2018 Season

The smash Broadway hit 'Hamilton' is among the many beloved shows coming to Broadway San Diego in the 2017 - 2018 season.

By Samantha Tatro

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images
    Broadway San Diego has announced their 2017- 2018 season line up, including 'Phantom of the Opera', 'Hamilton' and 'On Your Feet!', as pictured above. (Photos: Getty Images)

    From the smash Broadway hit 'Hamilton' to a beloved musical about the French revolution, some of Broadway's most popular shows will make their way to San Diego this coming season. 

    The following touring productions will stop in San Diego as part of the 2017 - 2018 season...

    • Sept. 5 - 10, 2017: An American in Paris
    • Sept. 19 - 24, 2017: Disney's The Little Mermaid
    • Nov. 24 - 26, 2017: Rodger's & Hammerstein's Cinderella (not part of season pass)
    • Dec. 26 - 31, 2017: Motown The Musical (not part of season pass)
    • Jan. 3 - 28, 2018: Hamilton, An American Musical
    • Feb. 9 - 11, 2018: Dirty Dancing (not part of season pass)
    • March 2 - 4, 2018: STOMP (at the Balboa Theatre)
    • March 27 - April 1, 2018: Love Never Dies
    • May 29 - June 3, 2018: Les Miserables (not part of season pass)
    • June 12 - 17, 2018: School of Rock
    • June 26 to July 1, 2018: Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I
    • July 31 - Aug. 5, 2018: On Your Feet!
    • Aug. 23 - Sept. 2, 2018: The Phantom of the Opera

    The packed season includes several shows still playing on The Great White Way, including 'School of Rock', 'Hamilton' and 'The Phantom of the Opera'.

    Six of the touring shows are also original musicals, like 'An American in Paris', 'Hamilton' and 'Love Never Dies'.

    Six of the touring productions are returning to San Diego - including the beloved Andrew Lloyd Webber musical 'Phantom of the Opera'. Three of Webber's musicals will stop in San Diego during the upcoming season - 'Phantom of the Opera', 'School of Rock' and 'Love Never Dies'. 

    And finally, with this announcement, San Diegans know when to plan ahead if they want to see 'Hamilton': early 2018. 

    Individual tickets have not gone on sale for the 2017 - 2018 season yet. The only way to guaruntee tickets to crowd favorites like 'Hamilton' is by becoming a season ticket subscriber.

    If you're looking to plan ahead this year, check out a round-up of some San Diego theater highlights in 2017.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 48 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices