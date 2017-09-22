The 100 Wave Challenge on Sept. 23 in Mission Beach will feature hundreds of surfers catching waves to raise funds for Boys to Men Mentoring, a San Diego organization that provides guidance for at-risk, fatherless boys. NBC 7’s Greg Bledsoe speaks with John Vallas about the event, which also includes a craft beer element, as explained by Hana Pruzansky of Bay City Brewing. (Published Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017)

The waves in Mission Beach will be especially busy Saturday as 200 people take on a surfing session with a purpose: catching 100 waves to help at-risk boys in San Diego.

The surfers will attempt to catch one wave after another in support of Boys to Men Mentoring Network, a San Diego-based nonprofit dedicated to helping at-risk, often fatherless boys on their path to adulthood.

The 8th annual 100 Wave Challenge starts at 7:30 a.m. at 3146 Mission Blvd. The event hopes to raise $425,000 for the nonprofit’s ongoing mission to help boys grow into good men.

Data from the Boys to Men Mentoring Network shows that one in three children in the United States is born without a father. The rate of U.S. boys without fathers has quadrupled since 1960, according to the organization, with 85 percent of youths in prison having grown up without a father.

Boys to Men Mentoring is devoted to helping at-risk, young boys break the cycle of violence and crime that often characterized their childhood. The organization collaborates with San Diego middle schools and high schools; adult male role models lead weekly mentoring meetings, guiding a total of more than 700 boys on the path toward rewarding adult lives.

The 100 Wave Challenge is the main funding source for Boys to Men Mentoring Network. Each surfer taking part in the event will attempt to raise $1,000 that will be entirely donated to the nonprofit.

