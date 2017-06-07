A San Diego boy born without arms does not let his disability hold him back.

James Jordan, voted school board president at Los Pensquitos Elementary School, led the pledge of allegiance for his class as they graduated fifth grade.

However, unlike his other classmates, James was born without full arms and legs.

The things he is most looking forward to accomplishing in sixth grade is making new friends at his new school.

The young boy offered some advice to other kids looking to follow their dreams.

"Just try your best. Just try your best and work hard to achieve what you want to do," he told NBC 7.

But it's not his disability that makes him so unique, but what he does despite it, his family says.

"He's no different than anybody else. He may have a physical disability but he's still super smart super driven and he's the one that wanted to be the president and he fought for it and he won," said Amber Pena, James's mom.

