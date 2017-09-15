Boxing Champion Teaches Kids to Knock Out Negativity With 'One Million Punches' - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Boxing Champion Teaches Kids to Knock Out Negativity With 'One Million Punches'

Third graders were shown how to pack a punch while treating others with respect

By Cassia Pollock

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Local students participated in the One Million Punches event Friday, an effort to knock out racism and gang violence in our communities. Gaby Rodriguez reports. (Published 3 hours ago)

    Champion boxer, Billy Moore, taught third graders how to throttle negativity one punch at a time at Fire Station 6 in El Cajon Friday.

    Part of the event's purpose was to show the children a positive way to combat racism and gang violence, along with building trust between the community and first responders.

    The fire station was filled with students from Lexington Elementary School observing the boxing lesson in rapt silence, while absorbing an important lesson from Moore and the first responders.

    They learned the art of punching from the heart, as a way to channel their emotions into a force of goodness and strength.

    "When you instill good habits into young kids, they may stray, but when they have good habits, you are going to always come back to them," said Moore, who is also the President of the ABC Youth Foundation.

    When asked what inspires him to keep working with kids, he said the state of the modern world is missing one major component -- respect.

    Studies show that physical activities with a positive message can help shape the development of kids, especially at a young age, said Moore.

    He believes that making an investment in children will lead to a better future for everyone.

    Published 40 minutes ago | Updated 36 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices