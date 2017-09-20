Travelers beware: San Diego's bustling San Ysidro border crossing with Tijuana, Mexico, will be closed to southbound cars for more than two days over the weekend and into Monday. (Published 2 hours ago)

Border Shut Down at San Ysidro Happening This Weekend

Closures are planned for this weekend that will affect tens of thousands of people who use the world’s busiest border crossing.

San Diego's bustling San Ysidro border crossing with Tijuana, Mexico, will be closed to southbound cars for 57 hours, starting Saturday, Sept. 23 at 3 a.m. until noon on Monday.





Car traffic into Mexico will be rerouted to the Otay Mesa Port of Entry.





"We're asking people to plan ahead and consider taking public transportation like the trolley system or buses," said Ramon Riesco, projects director of the Southern Border.





The closure is part of the final phase of the $741 million expansion of the San Ysidro Port of Entry.





Changes will include the renovation of the historic customs house, additional northbound lines, and a new pedestrian processing building on the east side of the junction.





“After the major closure this weekend we will have three lanes open southbound,” said Cory Binns of Caltrans. “So we do expect some delay during that period.”

Binns added they are planning to have four lanes open before the busy holiday season.





They added the gate usually has six lanes. They are hoping to open four lanes by Nov. 12.





Construction will not affect pedestrians or travelers crossing into the U.S. from Mexico.





From Nov. 13 to May 2019, only four lanes will be open at the San Ysidro checkpoint.