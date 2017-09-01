The scene of a crash off I-15 in Rancho Bernardo.

Three weeks after a fatal pursuit on Interstate 15, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials confirm none of the people in the suspect's vehicle was wanted in a homicide investigation.

Three people were killed and one was seriously injured when an SUV tried to outrun law enforcement authorities in a pursuit along southbound I- 15 on August 10.

Moments after its driver lost control, the SUV slammed into a guard rail and went over the side of the interstate near Rancho Bernardo, federal officials said.

U.S. Border Patrol agents said they were pursuing the SUV because the license plate was thought to have been connected to a homicide investigation and human smuggling operations.

New Information on I-15 Fatal Crash

NBC 7's Rory Devine shares the latest update on the fatal crash off the southbound interstate 15 that killed three people. (Published Friday, Aug. 11, 2017)

On Friday, CBP spokesperson Mark Endicott told NBC 7 none of the SUV occupants was a suspect in a homicide.

Endicott did not release names of the two men and one woman who were killed.

A 22-year-old man from San Juan Bautista, Mexico was the only survivor, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision and investigation prompted a SigAlert along the I-15 corridor for hours, affecting thousands of people.



