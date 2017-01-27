Border Patrol Officers Identify 2005 Homicide Suspect

San Diego’s Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers identified and arrested a man wanted for a 2005 National City homicide.

On Jan. 25, Mexican officials escorted Jorge Ibarra, 30, to the San Ysidro pedestrian border crossing.

CBP ran his fingerprints and discovered Ibarra was the subject of an outstanding warrant for homicide.

The San Diego County Sherriff’s Department issued the warrant, with bail set at $1 million.

Ibarra was booked into the San Diego Central Jail. His arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 2.