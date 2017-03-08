A convicted felon wanted for illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border near the San Ysidro Port of Entry was arrested in Northern California after a Border Patrol investigation.

The investigation first began when Border Patrol agents found evidence that a 27-year-old Mexican national had illegally entered the U.S. on Feb. 14, 2017.

The man had left behind personal belongings a short distance east of the San Ysidro Port of Entry, according to Border Patrol agents.

Evidence lead investigators to Bakersfield, where they found and apprehended the man on Friday, with help from agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations.

The man has a 2015 felony conviction for assault with a deadly weapon. He has three prior deportations from the country, the most recent of which was in December 2016.

The man is in federal custody and will face charges for re-entry after deportation.

To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact San Diego Sector at (619) 498-9900.