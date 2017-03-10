More than 17 pounds of drugs were found inside the cushions of a vehicles backseat on Friday, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Border Patrol officers stopped a 26-year-old woman at the Highway 86 checkpoint around 10 a.m. Friday.

A canine alerted officers to the vehicle and during a search, packages of methamphetamine were discovered inside the cushions of the seats.

The combined street value of the drugs is estimated to be around $57,024.

According to the CBP, the woman, a legal permanent resident of the U.S., was arrested and turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.

CBP said the El Centro Sector has confiscated more than 500 pounds of methamphetamine since Oct, 2016.