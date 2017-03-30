Border Patrol Agents Seize Crash-Landed Ultralight Aircraft

An ultralight aircraft that crossed over the border from Mexico and crashed in the U.S. was seized Wednesday by Border Patrol Agents.

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), around 10:30 p.m., agents noticed the ultralight aircraft, operating without any lights, fly over the international border.

CBP Air and Marine agents found the crashed aircraft near Salton City around 8:20 a.m on Wednesday.

Although Border Patrol agents arrived shortly after, they were unable to find the pilot of the plane.

“These ultralight aircrafts are extremely dangerous to legitimate air traffic,” said Assistant Chief Patrol Agent, David S. Kim. “We urge the community to call 911 if they see or hear one at night since it’s illegal to operate during hours of darkness and could cause a catastrophic accident with other aircraft.”

There were no drugs found inside the plane.

CBP is investigating the incident.