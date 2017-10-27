San Ysidro-based U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a man after border patrol dogs caught him smuggling 130 pounds of methamphetamine Tuesday afternoon.

Around 5:15 p.m., a 24-year-old man drove toward the checkpoint. A canine team was screening vehicles and alerted agents to the vehicle’s gas tank, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Agents sent the 2002 BMW Sedan to an in-depth inspection and discovered 130 pounds of liquid methamphetamine through a ports imaging system. The methamphetamine has a street value of about $455,000.

"This is a true testament to the hard work and vigilance of CBP canine teams stationed at ports of entry along the California border with Mexico," said San Diego CBP Director of Field Operations, Pete Flores. "These canine teams have proven time and time again what an important asset they are in assisting to secure the nation's borders."

The driver was arrested and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations agents for further processing.