logo_sd_2x

By Jaspreet Kaur

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

    Border Patrol agents arrested a 19-year-old man after discovering more than $150,000 worth of methamphetamine inside his vehicle's engine compartment.

    The arrest was made on Sunday around 9 p.m. on the Interstate 8 near Pine Valley, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP).

    Agents pulled over a man in 2008 Nissan Armada for secondary inspection and found 46 bundles of methamphetamine hidden in a non-factory compartment behind the front firewall of the SUV's passenger side.

    The total value of the drugs is estimated to be $159,256, CBP said.

    Border Patrol arrested the man and turned him over to the Drug Enforcement Administration along with the drugs.

    Published 2 hours ago

