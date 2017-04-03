Border Patrol agents arrested a 19-year-old man after discovering more than $150,000 worth of methamphetamine inside his vehicle's engine compartment.

The arrest was made on Sunday around 9 p.m. on the Interstate 8 near Pine Valley, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP).

Agents pulled over a man in 2008 Nissan Armada for secondary inspection and found 46 bundles of methamphetamine hidden in a non-factory compartment behind the front firewall of the SUV's passenger side.

The total value of the drugs is estimated to be $159,256, CBP said.

Border Patrol arrested the man and turned him over to the Drug Enforcement Administration along with the drugs.