Border Patrol Agents Discover Heroin Taped to Woman’s Body

Border Patrol agents discovered more than three pounds of heroin taped to the woman's body.

A woman attempting to smuggle heroin taped to her body was arrested at a Border Patrol checkpoint Friday morning.

Around 10 a.m., a Greyhound bus was referred to a secondary inspection on Highway 86, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

During the inspection, agents noticed a 20-year-old woman carrying something around her waist.

The woman admitted she had narcotics strapped to her stomach, according to the CBP.

She had been carrying a vacuum sealed package of heroin weighing 3.48 pounds, with an estimated street value of $38,280.

The woman was turned over to Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for further investigation, along with the narcotics, said CBP.

Since 2017, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have seized more than 143 pounds of heroin.