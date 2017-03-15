More than $51,000 worth of methamphetamine were found inside a woman's vehicle as she attempted to cross a checkpoint with her 4-year-old daughter in the backseat.

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Border Patrol agents stooped the woman at the Highway 86 checkpoint around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The 21-year-old woman had her daughter in the rear passenger seat of her car.

When a canine team alerted agents to the vehicle, they found approximately 16.05 pounds of methamphetamine in the rear passenger seat.

“This is an example of the lengths criminals are willing to go through in order to blend in. They will put their kids at risk by involving them in narcotics trafficking activities," said Assistant Chief Patrol Agent David S. Kim.

CBP said the woman, a U.S. citizen, and her child were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.