Border Patrol Agents Arrest Active Gang Member

An acting "Sureño" gang member was arrested after he crossed the U.S-Mexico border illegally Friday evening, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) confirmed.

The suspect was arrested by Border Patrol agents about six miles west of the Calexico Port of Entry around 5:30 p.m.

According to CBP, he was transported to the El Centro Station where a records check showed he had previously been deported. The suspect also met the guidelines for prosecution, should he re-enter the U.S.

The suspect, a 40-year-old Mexican citizen, admitted to being an active "Sureño" gang member during a sworn statement, CBP said.

He will be prosecuted for Re-Entry-After-Removal.

No other information was available.