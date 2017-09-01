Crews Battle Border Fire in Dulzura

More than 40 acres have burned in a brush fire reported near the U.S.-Mexico border, Cal Fire officials confirmed Friday.

The fire, which the agency is calling the Border Fire, sparked along Marron Valley Road and State Route 94 (also known as Campo Road) in the community of Dulzura.

The fire is located northwest of Tecate and east of State Route 125 or the South Bay Expressway.

No other information was available.

