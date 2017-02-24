Bonita Vista High School Music Teacher Sentenced

Jason Mangan-Magabilin is accused of having a two-year relationship with one of his male students five years ago. NBC 7's Omari Fleming has more. (Published Thursday, Aug. 4, 2016)

A high school music teacher who pleaded guilty to a sexual relationship with a former student was sentenced Friday to three years of probation.

Jason Mangan-Magabilin, 38, faced three years, eight months in prison when he faced a judge for his sentencing hearing Friday.

Mangan-Magabilin pleaded guilty in December to oral copulation and penetration by a foreign object with one of his former male students. The relationship occurred from 2010 to 2011 when that student was between 15 and 17 years old.

During the sentencing, Mangan-Magabilin also spoke to the judge about how sorry he was.

"The actions were absolutely inexcusable but the intent was not selfish," he said. "Boundaries were crossed but it was never malicious and I can only pray that John Doe and his family can find closure and happiness."

The victim, now in his 20s, recently reported the incident to police because of mandatory reporting at job training.

He also spoke in court, identified only as John Doe.

“These last few years, since ending my relationship with the defendant, my life has been turned upside down. I’ve had to face a lot of dense truths about myself and this grim situation. This journey has sent me down roads of depression, anxiety and self-loathing.”

Mangan-Magabilin works as a music teacher at Bonita Vista High School within the Sweetwater Union High School District.

A website for the Club Blue Instrumental Music Program at the school said he has been with the school for 10 years, and also conducted the Crusader Girls Chorus at Bonita Vista Middle School.

He’s an alumnus of the University of Southern California, where he performed as a member of the Trojan Marching Band. He also earned a master’s degree in conduction from the American Band College of Sam Houston State in 2013.

Mangan-Magabilin was sentenced to three years of felony probation and spend a year in jail. He was also ordered to pay restitution to the victim and register as a sex offender for life.