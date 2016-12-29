Jason Mangan-Magabilin is accused of having a two-year relationship with one of his male students five years ago. NBC 7's Omari Fleming has more. (Published Thursday, Aug. 4, 2016)

A high school music teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a former student has changed his plea in his case.

Jason Mangan-Magabilin, 38, has pleaded guilty to oral copulation and penetration by a foreign object with one of his former male students, from 2010 to 2011.

Police say Mangan-Magabilin is a music teacher at Bonita Vista High School. The Sweetwater Union High School District is fully cooperating with the police investigation, the CVPD said. The school district is also conducting its own internal personnel investigation on the case.

CVPD Capt. Lon Turner said the teacher’s alleged relationship happened five years ago with a former student, when that student was between 15 and 17 years old.

The victim recently reported the incident to police because of mandatory reporting at job training.

Further details were not released.

The Sweetwater Union High School District released this statement concerning the case:

"We appreciate that the public has many questions regarding the recent arrests in the District pertaining to alleged inappropriate contacts between students and staff. The District is currently actively working with law enforcement on each of these matters. The District is committed to assisting law enforcement and conducting thorough personnel investigations in each matter, so we are not able to provide further comment at this time."

"We appreciate your understanding and respect of the District’s commitment to protect the integrity of all pending investigations during these challenging circumstances. We ask that you allow our staff to focus their attention during these trying times on the learning environment of our students," the statement continued.

A website for the Club Blue Instrumental Music Program at Bonita Vista High School includes a short biography on Mangan-Magabilin. The bio says he has been with the school for 10 years, and also conducts the Crusader Girls Chorus at Bonita Vista Middle School.

He’s an alumnus of the University of Southern California, where he performed as a member of the Trojan Marching Band. He also earned a master’s degree in conduction from the American Band College of Sam Houston State in 2013.

At his sentencing, the judge could sentence him to anything from probation with no jail time to the maximum of three years and eight months in prison.

Regardless of the sentence, he will have to register as a sex offender for life.