When Boltman & Stub Hub Security Meet, It Doesn't Go Well

The man who is arguably the most recognizable Chargers fan is threatened with ejection from the team's new home, according to a video posted to the mascot's Facebook account.

In the clip titled "Charger's Boltman is detained at Stub Hub Center," it appears security officers at the football stadium used by the Los Angeles Chargers asked Boltman to remove his mask on the concourse or risk ejection.

In the video, a security supervisor and eventually the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department gets involved.

After several minutes of discussion, it appears security has a change of heart and allows Boltman to keep his mask on and enjoy the game.

Boltman has been the team's unofficial mascot for more than 20 years. He's had a love-hate relationship with team ownership.

The original costume has been featured with a Hall of Fans exhibit at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.