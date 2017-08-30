Boil Water Order Issued for De Anza Springs Resort

The San Diego Department of Environmental Health (DEH) issued a boil water order for the De Anza Springs Resort water system on Wednesday.

The order was issued due to a recent water line break that caused a complete loss of pressure within the water system, and could introduce pathogens to the water supply, according to the DEH.

The resort water system proves drinkable water to 200 recreational vehicle spaces, 2 mobile home spaces, a 10-room motel, a swimming pool, restaurant, clubhouse, laundry facility and 4 public restrooms with showers, according to a statement from the DEH.

The boil water order was issued as a precaution to help ensure drinking water remains free from bacterial contamination, according to the DEH.

The boil water order will remain in effect until the water system is restored and lab tests confirm there is no bacterial contamination to the water supply, the DEH said in the statement.