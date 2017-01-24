Police are searching for a suspect in the double stabbing that killed one woman and left another man hospitalized from his injuries in Clairemont Mesa. The suspect drove off in a black Hyundai. NBC 7's Elena Gomez reports. (Published Monday, Jan. 9, 2017)

The body of a 57-year-old father accused of fatally stabbing his daughter and injuring her boyfriend in Clairemont Mesa earlier this month has been recovered, San Diego Police said Tuesday.

The stabbing happened late Sunday at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 8 when police first responded to the west alley of the 3200 Ashford Street to investigate a call. That's located about a block from the Mesa College.

When police responded, they found a 26-year-old man - later identified as 26-year-old Jamar Walter - bleeding in an alley.

Officers then discovered a 22-year-old woman - identified as Katherine Mills-Perkins - inside an apartment complex, also suffering from fatal stab wounds. Mills-Perkins soon died from her injuries, according to the SDPD.

Walter survived his injuries, according to SDPD Lt. Mike Holden.

The two victims were dating, police said.

The suspect, Mills-Perkins' father, Mark McClellan, fled in a car, Holden said.

Police later found McClellan's black Hyundai with paper plates abandoned on the Coronado Bridge. Witnesses told San Diego Police the driver of that car jumped off the bridge.

On Saturday, Jan. 21, the body of a man was found in the San Diego Bay.

On Monday, authorities performed an autopsy. The man was identified as finger prints as McClellan.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

No other information was immediately available.