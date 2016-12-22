California Highway Patrol officers shut down eastbound State Route 905 west of La Media Road Thursday after a woman was found dead on the highway.

A traffic collision occurred in the center median area at approximately 5:45 a.m., CHP officers told NBC 7.

A white pickup was facing the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of the highway.

Around the same time, people also called in to CHP reporting a body in the slow lane of 905 EB just before La Media.

CHP officers found a woman's body approximately a mile or so away from the truck.

The woman's wallet found nearby matched the registration on the truck, CHP officials said.

They are actively looking along city streets with cars with any front end damage.

No witnesses have come forward, CHP officers said.

A Sig Alert was issued for the slow lane just before La Media off eastbound SR-905.

CHP officers also halted traffic just before Britannia Boulevard for a short time.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.

