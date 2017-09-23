Body Found in San Diego Harbor - NBC 7 San Diego
Body Found in San Diego Harbor

By Anna Conkey

    NBC 7

    San Diego Harbor Police reported the recovery of a body near the San Diego Harbor Embarcadero on Saturday.

    The body was reported to police at approximately 12:30 p.m., and the body was recovered near the Marriot Marina soon after 1 p.m., according to the report. 

    There are no reported signs of trauma, and no identification was located so far, according to police.

    The incident is under investigation. No further details are available.

    Check back for updates.

    Published 26 minutes ago | Updated 23 minutes ago

