Human Remains Found Inside Plastic Drum in Chula Vista

Human remains were found inside a plastic drum floating in the Marina area in Chula Vista Thursday afternoon.

The area is just off J Street and Marina Parkway. At approximately 12 p.m., Chula Vista police were called to assist Harbor police.

Someone reported an object floating in the Marina area to Harbor police, Chula Vista police said. When officers arrived to pick up the object, it appeared to be a barrel tied down with some rocks.

Police said human remains were found inside the barrel.

Harbor police is also investigating.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.