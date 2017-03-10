Body Cam Video Released in Violent Attack in Del Cerro Home | NBC 7 San Diego
Body Cam Video Released in Violent Attack in Del Cerro Home

By Jaspreet Kaur

    Police body cam video was released Friday in a violent home invasion robbery attack in Del Cerro last year.

    The video was released during a preliminary hearing for Eduardo Torres, accused of breaking into a home, stabbing one woman and sexually assaulting the other.

    It shows the moment when San Diego police rushed into a room to find the two victims and the suspect inside.

    On June 12, 2016, Torres tried to break into a home on Mill Peak Road around 11:30 p.m. but he was chased away by neighbors.

    That's when he smashed a glass door and broke into a different home nearby. A 74-year-old and 50-year-old were inside the home at the time and locked themselves in separate rooms.

    Torres allegedly broke down the elder woman's door, held her at knifepoint, put her in a choke hold and then dragged her to the other room where the younger woman was hiding.

    Then, he allegedly stabbed the 74-year-old to death and sexually assaulted the other.

    Torres had previously pleaded not guilty to charges of muder assault and torture.

    He will be formally arraigned on March 22.

