Body Cam Video Released in Violent Attack in Del Cerro Home

Police body cam video was released Friday in a violent home invasion robbery attack in Del Cerro last year.

The video was released during a preliminary hearing for Eduardo Torres, accused of breaking into a home, stabbing one woman and sexually assaulting the other.

It shows the moment when San Diego police rushed into a room to find the two victims and the suspect inside.

On June 12, 2016, Torres tried to break into a home on Mill Peak Road around 11:30 p.m. but he was chased away by neighbors.

That's when he smashed a glass door and broke into a different home nearby. A 74-year-old and 50-year-old were inside the home at the time and locked themselves in separate rooms.

Torres allegedly broke down the elder woman's door, held her at knifepoint, put her in a choke hold and then dragged her to the other room where the younger woman was hiding.

Then, he allegedly stabbed the 74-year-old to death and sexually assaulted the other.

Torres had previously pleaded not guilty to charges of muder assault and torture.

He will be formally arraigned on March 22.