A lobster catching boat trapped on the rocks in Shelter Island Wednesday night was rescued by Coast Guard.

The boat was reported to be trapped just after 10 p.m. between the Point Loma Lighthouse and Ballast Point.

According to the Coast Guard, San Diego Lifeguards helped them rescue the crew from the boat.

They were taken to the 1400 block of Shelter Island Drive to be assessed by medics.

At this point, it is unknown how many people were on the boat.

Coast Guard told NBC 7, the boat was still trapped on the rocks and will likely be removed Thursday.

No other information was available.