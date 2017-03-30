A blown, reportedly sparking transformer has prompted a Sig Alert for both lanes of State Route 76, California Highway Patrol (CHP) Officer Mary Bailey.

The incident happened shortly after 4 p.m. on Thursday at Camino Del Rey at State Route 76, near Bonsall.

The transformer is reported to be sparking.

Approximately 2,600 customers are without power, according to SDG&E, including customers in Pala Mesa, Bonsal, Gopher Canyon, Oceanside, San Luis Rey Heights and other neighboring areas.

No other information was available.

