Blink-182 Boys Are Dogs' Best Friends

When Hurricane Harvey made landfall two weeks ago, it ravaged everything in its wake -- houses, businesses, infrastucture, people, and their pets. With that in mind, Blink-182 co-frontman/bassist Mark Hoppus and drummer Travis Barker decided to lend a helping hand to the American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) by contributing a song to an album aimed at helping dogs impacted by the hurricane.

“Dog Songs” -- a dog-centric concept album -- was created by Allie Goertz and Casey Boyd to raise money for ASPCA, and were recently on the receiving end of a Hoppus/Barker tune titled “Not Every Dog Goes to Heaven.”

“I became friends with Allie Goertz on Twitter a while ago and she reached out about writing a song dedicated to a dog from a movie or TV show, to benefit the ASPCA via a compilation album,” Hoppus said as he explained his involvement with the dog cause.

“As a dog lover, I was honored to be asked. I wanted to write an anti-tribute to Dinky, the total bummer of a dog from ['National Lampoon's'] Vacation,' one of my favorite films of all time. Last week, I went into the studio with John Feldmann and we bashed out the guitars, bass, and vocals in a morning. Travis came in that afternoon and absolutely destroyed the drums. It was all finished in a matter of three-four hours. In a matter of days it went from an idea in the back of my head to a song on an album out in the world. It's a fun, energetic track that I'm proud to have included on the album, and it's for a great cause.”

Even though it’s technically pegged as a solo track, the song screams Blink-182. The band's usual pop-punk style of "oh-whoas" and "ah-ah-ahs" are combined with Barker’s complex drumming over frantic guitars.

Lyrically, Hoppus dedicates the song to the dastardly dog character from the film: “All I wanted was a happy family / Then you peed on the picnic basket / Ultimate cockblock.”

Yup, sounds like Blink-182.

