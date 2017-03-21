Blazing a New Trail, Cabrillo National Monument Plans Trail Expansion

Cabrillo National Monument is seeking public input on the development of a trails master plan. Cabrillo National Monument staff members hosted an open house to solicit ideas from the public. NBC 7's Todd Strain has more on the ideas presented and a timeline for the trail project.

Cabrillo National Monument is inviting public input on the park’s proposed Trails Management Plan. Cabrillo National Monument staff hosted two open houses for the public on Tuesday March 21st 2017. The purpose of these open houses is to collect public feedback to aid in the development of Cabrillo’s proposed Trails Management Plan.

Andrea Compton, Cabrillo National Monument Supervisor, tells NBC 7, “The scope of the project is what we’re trying to define right now. We’re just beginning to develop ideas and capture concepts for what we might do with trail management in the future.”

Compton says any plans will be delicate balance between visitor experience and environmental resource protection.



What types of opportunities should be included in the trail system? What kinds of experiences are you looking while hiking on Cabrillo’s trails? What do you think of the proposed changes in trails at Cabrillo National Monument? These are examples of some feedback that park officials are hoping to receive.

Among the ideas people presented to NBC 7 are more benches, picnic tables, clear marking on trails to prevent people from making their own trail and adding a trail that would connect the main park area with the tide pools.



Cabrillo National Monument contains an existing network of roads and recreation trails. The development of a trails plan is critical for protecting the special natural and cultural features of the park and providing quality recreational experiences for park visitors. The Trails Management Plan will help guide the future development and management of roads and trails within the park.



The public comment period will be open from March 2nd – April 16th 2017. To review the plan or to submit comments virtually please visit parkplanning.nps.gov/cabrillotmp.

The official trail development plan is expected to released in Spring of 2018.