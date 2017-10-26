Although there is no clear motive behind the mass shooting in University City, police learned that the suspect was distraught over a break up with a girlfriend. He seemed to target the victims at random. The suspect lived at the complex, but did not appear to know any of the victims previously. NBC 7’s Wendy Fry reports. (Published Monday, May 1, 2017)

An autopsy report shed new light on the shooter's intentions and state of mind when he fired rounds of bullets at a birthday pool party in University City last April, killing one woman and wounding seven people.

For much of his life, the shooter, Peter Selis, 49, was struggling with alcoholism, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's report. His sister told investigators Selis would often get into "dark moods," especially when he broke up with girlfriends.

At the time of the shooting, the report stated Selis had a blood alcohol concentration of .21. By comparison, the legal limit for driving is .08.

After reaching a BAC of .20, individuals may feel confused and disoriented. They are more at risk of accidentally injuring themselves or others and are likely to experience a blackout, according to Barnard College's health services.

As the bullets rang out, Selis, called his ex-girlfriend and told her he was going out in a "blaze of glory," according to the Medical Examiner report. He demanded that she listen as panicked partygoers fled the pool area at the La Jolla Crossroads apartment complex.

Witnesses said Selis sat calmly by the pool with a smirk on his face, holding beer in one hand and a gun in the other. San Diego police said Selis was despondent over his recent breakup.

His sister said Selis would talk about harming himself when his relationships fell apart, but she'd never heard him threaten to hurt others, according to the report.

Police said Selis left a case of Winchester 1911 hollow-point bullets on the table where he sat. Officers also discovered another case of unused bullets near his body, which was found near a wall.

After the shooting, police confronted Selis at the pool and shot him to death. The autopsy report revealed there were 11 gunshot wounds on his body: six on his head and neck, three on his shoulders and two on his left thigh.

Police also discovered a note underneath his backpack. The report did not reveal the contents of the note.

There were no other drugs or medications found in his system, according to the Medical Examiner.