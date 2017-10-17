Blast Rattles City Heights Neighborhood

An explosion rocked a neighborhood in City Heights Tuesday morning and prompted an investigation by San Diego Fire-Rescue and San Diego police officials.

A loud sound startled residents just before 7 a.m. in the area of 36th Street near University Avenue.

"It shook the floor. It was something big. Boom!" said Robert Rodriguez. He's lived in his home for 20 years and never experienced anything like this.

The blast set three bushes on fire.



He said he grabbed a fire extinguisher and helped other residents put the fire out.

The explosion as so loud it set off car alarms in the neighborhood, according to John Wood, Bomb Squad Commander with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Wood said no one was hurt and there was damage to one fence and one car.

"Nothing is leading us to believe that it was very sophisticated or anything like that,” Wood said of the explosive device.

Another resident who identified himself as Gary said it’s not uncommon to see vandalism and fires in the neighborhood.

“I’m just happy that nothing really got damaged,” the man told NBC 7.

The bomb squad commander wants to remind the public that with low humidity and high temperatures, the fire danger is elevated.

“Even if it’s somebody experimenting, just goofing off – this is not the time to do it," he said. "It has severe consequences."



The location of the neighborhood is east of Interstate 805 and west of State Route 15.

