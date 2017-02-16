A bill that could open access to food supplements for military families was reintroduced to Congress by a local representative on Tuesday.

The Military Hunger Prevention Act (H.R. 1078) aims to prevent military housing allowances from being considered when determining a family’s eligibility for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Housing allowance is currently considered as income for military families for the purpose of determining their eligibility.

“Those who make great personal sacrifices in service to our country should not have to struggle to provide regular, nutritious meals for their families,” said Congresswoman Susan Davis (D-San Diego). “Unfortunately, an unintended policy barrier prevents military families struggling with food insecurity from getting help from available federal nutrition assistance programs. This is a simple, common sense solution to ensuring that we properly care for our men and women in uniform and their families”

Representatives Lynn Jenkins (R-Kansas), Jim McGovern (D-Massachusetts), Don Young (R-Arkansas) and Tim Walz (D-Minnesota) joined Davis as cosponsors of the bill.