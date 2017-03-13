Big Rig Fire Shut Down SR-52 Connector in El Cajon | NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Big Rig Fire Shut Down SR-52 Connector in El Cajon

All Lanes Have Reopened To Traffic

By NBC 7 Staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    All lanes on Eastbound SR-52 at the 125 in El Cajon have reopened. 

    A tire on a big rig trailer exploded about 3 a.m.

    The truck driver, John Luis Rodriguez, was headed to Yuma, AZ with a load of flowers from a nursery in Fallbrook. 

    Rodriguez told NBC7 he tried to put the fire out himself. 

    "For a second, the fire is out, then it started again. But my extinguisher is empty."

    Rodriguez then called 911 for help. 

     

    No other information was available.

    Check back for updates on this breaking news.

    Published 27 minutes ago | Updated 24 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices