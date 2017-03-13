Big Rig Fire Shut Down SR-52 Connector in El Cajon

All lanes on Eastbound SR-52 at the 125 in El Cajon have reopened.

A tire on a big rig trailer exploded about 3 a.m.

The truck driver, John Luis Rodriguez, was headed to Yuma, AZ with a load of flowers from a nursery in Fallbrook.

Rodriguez told NBC7 he tried to put the fire out himself.

"For a second, the fire is out, then it started again. But my extinguisher is empty."

Rodriguez then called 911 for help.

