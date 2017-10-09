NBC 7's Rory Devine goes in-depth about the family members who were killed or injured when a big rig struck two vehicles. (Published Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017)

The driver of a semi-truck that jack-knifed another vehicle, killing a mother and daughter and seriously injuring a 6-year-old girl, has been identified.

Zonabo Lingani Sawagado is a resident of Georgia, employed by Swift Transportation, who was behind the wheel on Aug. 2, when the vehicles fatally collided on State Route 125 in early August, according to the amended complaint.

In the amended complaint, one victim who survived the crash, Aneta Andarus claims the driver, Sawagado, was reckless behind the wheel. Andarus said her daughter might be “permanently paralyzed.”

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the big rig, owned by Swift Transportation, drifted across lanes in both directions before coming to a halt in a jack-knife position.

A mother and daughter were killed, and six others were hurt, including Andarus’ daughter, 6-year-old Christina Tila.

Christina has been in the hospital since the crash.

Andarus also claimed the driver caused emotional distress to her 2-year-old daughter, after seeing her sister’s “traumatic injuries.”

CHP has denied NBC 7 the name of the driver, citing an active investigation. However, officials did say they are looking at dash-cam video to determine what caused the driver to veer off into oncoming traffic.

NBC 7 also reached out to Swift Transportation numerous times and has yet to receive a response. At this time, it is still unclear if Sawagado is working for Swift and driving behind the wheel.

The last time NBC 7 heard from Swift Transportation was in mid-August. At that time, Cozette Phifer, the Vice President of Marketing and Communication for the company, said the investigation is ongoing and will not be complete for some time.

"Because of that, we aren’t able to comment on specific personnel or decisions concerning our personnel, right now,” Phifer wrote. "All I can really tell you is that our hearts go out to all involved, including their friends and family. We are doing all we can to determine what happened, how it happened and how we can make sure it doesn’t happen, again."

The suit does not list a specific amount of damages.

NBC 7 also spoke with an attorney representing the family of the mother and daughter killed in the crash. He has not filed any litigation yet, but is currently working with the family to file suit.