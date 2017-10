A bicyclist was injured after being struck by a vehicle in the Skyline area of San Diego Tuesday night.

The crash occurred at 8:08 p.m. on Meadowbrook and Skyline drives, according to San Diego police.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital with unkonwn injuires.

SDPD says this was not a hit-and-run crash.

No other information was available.

