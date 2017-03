A rescue was underway for a bicyclist reported to be injured at Mission Trails Park Wednesday evening.

The call came just after 5 p.m. at Jackson Driver and Mission Gorge Road, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD).

Fire officials said a rescue response team was heading to the scene.

No other information was available.

