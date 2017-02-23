Beyonce Drops Out of 2017 Coachella

Beyonce has dropped out of the 2017 Coachella music festival. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Sorry, Coachella festival-goers -- you’ll have to wait another year to see Beyonce.

On Thursday, Feb. 23, Queen Bey, who is pregnant with twins, released a statement via her label, Parkwood Entertainment, and Coachella organizers, Goldenvoice, cancelling her headlining slot at this year’s festival.

The megastar pulled out of the annual, multi-weekend Indio, California event (scheduled for April 14-16 and 21-23) “following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months.”

“Beyonce has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival,” the statement continued. “However, Goldenvoice and Parkwood are pleased to confirm that she will be a headliner at the 2018 festival. Thank you for your understanding.”

A replacement artist has yet to be announced at this time. Other notable headliners for the 2017 installment of the massive music/arts festival include Radiohead, Kendrick Lamar, the xx, Future, New Order, Lorde, Bon Iver and Gucci Mane. Stay tuned to SoundDiego for more info as its made available.

According to Coachella’s official website, passes for this year’s festival went on sale on Jan. 4, 2017 and are currently sold out. For more details and info on Coachella, please check out our previous article here.