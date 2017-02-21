Bernardo Winery Employee Robbed at Gunpoint; Suspect Gets Away | NBC 7 San Diego
Bernardo Winery Employee Robbed at Gunpoint; Suspect Gets Away

San Diego Sheriff's deputies confirmed the suspect got away.

By Matt Hoffman

    A Bernardo Winery employee was robbed at gunpoint in the store’s parking lot Tuesday morning.

    San Diego Sheriff’s deputies confirmed to NBC 7 the suspect escaped and is at-large.

    The victim, a female salon worker at the winery, was arriving for work when the robbery occurred. Deputies said the women went into her trunk, when the suspect appeared behind her. He then robbed the woman at gunpoint.

    Deputies said the suspect took cash from the woman. The amount is unknown at this time.

    The suspect is described as 5-feet, 10-inches tall, 25 – 30 years old, and between 250 – 300 pounds. Deputies told NBC 7 they have no leads at this time. A search of nearby surveillance cameras turned up nothing.

    San Diego Police initially responded the incident, which occurred just before 9 a.m. Tuesday. The investigation was later turned over to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department.

