Suspect Robs Little Italy Restaurant: SDPD

Pretending to be armed with a gun, an unknown man walked into a popular Little Italy restaurant early Tuesday and demanded cash from a bartender, police confirmed.

The robbery happened just after 12:15 a.m. at Craft & Commerce located at 675 W. Beech St. According to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD), a man described as thin and in his late 20s, wearing a black hoodie and grey sweatpants, walked up to the bar and, while simulating a handgun, ordered a bartender to give him cash.

The bartender pointed to a register on the other side of the bar. The man walked over to it and asked a second bartender for money. The victim gave the man an undisclosed amount of cash and he fled the scene, police said. The robber was last seen walking southbound on India Street; no one was hurt in the incident.

Craft & Commerce reopened in early September 2016 after being closed for a year for a large-scale renovation project. The redesigned and expanded restaurant now boasts a second bar, more seating and a wrap-around patio. It also houses a new, hidden tiki bar called False Idol.

NBC 7 reached out to Craft & Commerce Tuesday for further details on the incident. During the weekdays, the restaurant opens at 4 p.m.